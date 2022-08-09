Aamir Khan Got Hairline Fracture In His Ribs After Laal Singh Chaddha Action Scene: Harry Parmar

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is known to put in his 200 percent for every film. Laal Singh Chaddha is no different. The actor not only got in shape for the role but it has now been revealed that the actor performed his own stunts in the film. One of the stunts did leave him with a hairline fracture in his ribs.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Forrest Gump. While Aamir Khan fills the big shoes of Tom Hanks, who won an Academy Award for his performance in the original film, Kareena Kapoor plays Aamir’s lady love. Mona Singh has been roped in to play his mother in the film.

The actor’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Harry Parmar, who plays the villain in the life of Rupa — Kareena Kapoor’s character — revealed that he and Aamir were performing a stunt scene when the actor injured his rib. “Aamir was to charge upon me and we had to fall down on a bar table. The camera angle was such that we could not have any padding and we did 16-17 takes for that. In the last take, the table hit Aamir sir’s chest and hurt him. He even had a hairline fracture in the ribs. My injury was not major. We go through such things for action sequences so it is fine,” Parmar told Hindustan Times.

Laal Singh Chaddha was among the many movies that were hit by the pandemic. The filming had begun in 2019 but it came to an abrupt halt in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. The shoot was resumed a few months later. Aamir and his co-star Naga Chaitanya had travelled to Ladakh to shoot a portion of the film.

After many delays, Laal Singh Chaddha is finally slated to release on August 11. The film clashes with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here