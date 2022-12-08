Aamir Khan Grabs All Eyeballs at Salaam Venky Screening with His New Uber Cool Look

Kajol’s upcoming movie Salaam Venky is gearing up for its theatrical release and the makers organised a special screening for the film fraternity. Aamir Khan, who will appear in a cameo in the Revathy-directed movie, also made a splash with his grand entry at the screening event. Mr Perfectionist was seen dressed in an uber cool look - he wore a black T-shirt over a denim jacket and paired it with matching denim jeans. The actor flaunted a new look with a beard, salt and pepper hair, and statement glasses.

As soon as the new look of Aamir went viral, fans started talking about it on social media. One of the users wrote, “He is legend most powerful superstar Aamir khan (sic)", while another said, “Bollywood’s best actor," with a red heart emoji. A person said, “Bhai kuch bhi ho lekin banda kya lgta hai white hairs mein bhi." “Old is gold," read another comment.

In addition to the Salaam Venky cast and crew, numerous well-known Bollywood celebrities attended the screening event, including Kajol's mother and veteran actress, Tanuja, her sister Tanishaa Mukherjee, Sharad Kelkar, a voice actor, Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, actor-comedian Varun Sharma, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and many others.

Salaam Venky is based on Shrikant Murthy’s book The Last Hurrah, which revolves around the life of Sujata, who does everything she can to allow her ill son to live his life to the fullest. Kajol is playing the role of Sujatha in the film that also stars Vishal Jethwa portraying the role of her son Venky.

The film also features a stellar cast including Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Aahana Kumra, Rajiv Khandelwal, Kamal Sadnah, and others in supporting roles. Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banners BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios and presented by Connekkt Media. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 9, this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here