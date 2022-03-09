'Aamir Khan Has Habit Of Getting Overexcited': Amitabh Bachchan On His Jhund Reaction

Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to Aamir Khan’s reaction to Jhund. Last week, a video was released featuring Aamir’s reaction to the sports drama. The actor, who worked with Amitabh in Thugs of Hindostan, was seen breaking down after watching the movie and lauded Amitabh with praises, calling the movie one of Big B’s best films of his career.

Reacting to the video, Amitabh Bachchan said that Aamir Khan has a ‘habit of getting overexcited.’ Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh said, “Aamir always has the habit of getting overexcited, I thank him for it. I guess Aamir has always been a very good judge of films so… I am deeply obliged that he had such kind words to say about the film.” Amitabh also praised the young actors seen in the movie. “Boys were natural and exceptional," he said.

In Jhund, Amitabh essays the role of Vijay Barse, a retired sports coach who teaches football to young children in the slum. Seeing their potential, he pits them against a team of college footballers before he establishes the slum football tournament. Jhund is said to be based on real events. The film was directed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule. It not only marked Amitabh’s first collaboration with the ace Marathi director but it was also the first project of the Marathi filmmaker in Bollywood.

Previously, the producer of Jhund had revealed that Amitabh and his team cut their fees for the film. Speaking with Mid-Day, producer Sandeep Singh said, “Mr Bachchan loved the script. When we were figuring out how to bring him on board, given the film’s [modest] budget, he stunned us by cutting down on his fee. He said, ‘Instead of spending on me, let’s spend on the film.’ His staff too slashed their fees.”

Jhund had released in theatres last week.

