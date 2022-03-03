Aamir Khan Heaps Praise on Jhund Star Akash Thosar. Actor Calls it 'Best Moment'

Actor Akash Thosar, who will next be seen in Jhund — which also stars Amitabh Bachchan — has shared a video in which Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan has praised the Sairat actor.

In the video, which Akash Thosar shared on his Instagram account, Aamir Khan was seen waxing eloquent for Akash. His fans are extremely happy to see this video and are heaping praises for him in the comment section. Akash and Aamir are seen together in the video. Recently, Aamir Khan had met the cast of Jhund.

In the video, Aamir Khan is seen visiting the cast of the movie. When Akash Thosar came to meet Aamir Khan, he hugged him warmly and appreciated his role. Aamir smiled and jokingly requested Akash to give him the role. At the same time, Aamir expresses his love for him, saying “I love you”. Akash Thosar captioned the video as, “One of the best moments of #jhund journey".

Advertisement

Jhund will hit theatres on March 4. Besides Amitabh Bachhan and Akash, the movie also stars Somnath Avaghade and Arbaaz Sheikh. Rinku Rajguru also has a special appearance in the film. The film is being promoted through various social media platforms and events.

Jhund is a football-based film wherein Amitabh Bachchan is essaying the role of a coach who trains poor kids in the game. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer and who started training street children of Nagpur in football.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.