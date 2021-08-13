Aamir Khan Helps Kiara Advani Take Off Her Mask, Video Goes Viral

A recent video of Aamir Khan helping Kiara Advani at an event has gone viral on Instagram. The actors were recently seen in an event as the brand ambassadors of a bank. In the video, Aamir and Kiara can be seen walking on-stage. The actors, who were wearing masks had to remove them while talking on stage. However, Kiara’s mask got entangled with her earrings. This is when the Ghajini star stepped in to help her.

At first Kiara could be seen trying to remove her mask. She then asked Aamir for help. At first the actor looked confused but then quickly understood that the actress’ earrings were entanged. He was then seen helping her out and detangling her mask. The video, shared by a fan-page, has since gone viral.

Kiara wore a stunning white pant-suit to the event. On the other hand, Aamir could be seen in beige toned casual wear and combat boots.

On the work front, Kiara’s latest release is Shershaah, the biopic on Kargil War hero and martyr captain Vikram Batra. In the film, Kiara essayed the role of Dimple Cheema, his fiancée. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar, under Dharma productions. Kiara will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

