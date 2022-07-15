Aamir Khan Holds Special Screening of Laal Singh Chaddha For Tollywood Biggies

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who was on a hiatus from films, is soon to make a big comeback with the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. The trailer of the movie was released last month to mixed response with some praising the technicality while others were unimpressed with the blatant unoriginality.

However, Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned to generate interest in the film. He recently even held a special screening of the film for all the hotshots of the Telugu film industry. The screening was held in Hyderabad and attended by Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, who also makes an appearance in the film as his Hindi debut.

A photo of Chiru, Nag, Chaitanya, Rajamouli and Sukumar along with Aamir Khan went viral on social media. In the photo, they were seen watching the film with Aamir Khan during the special screening.

An official remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forest Grump, the movie will debut in August. It spans five decades and promises to take viewers through significant moments in Indian culture, several scenic settings, and unexpected emotional upheaval. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni are also featured in the Advait Chandan-directed Laal Singh Chaddha which is also produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

Tanuj Tiku and Pritam have been roped in as the music composer for the project, while the technical crew also includes Satyajit Pande as the Director of Photography, Hemanti Sarkar as the editor and Bilal Hashmi and Pravin S Kadam as the art directors.

A previous report by Bollywood Hungama said that after the criticism being showered on the trailer, Aamir Khan is himself reworking the cut of the second trailer so that it appeals more to the audience.

