Aamir Khan Hopes Things Get Better in China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shares Video

In the light of the rise of the spread of Coronavirus, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan posted a special video message for his fans, where he expressed his concern and extended his condolences to those affected with the novel virus.

He started off the video saying, “A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned.”

"I have been in touch with a few of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close," he said.

Aamir added that these were difficult times and was hopeful that the administration was doing the best it could given the circumstances.

"I know that these are very difficult times. I am sure the administration is doing all that they can to bring back things to control and back to normal and the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions, and follow the instructions of the administration and help them to help us,” the actor added.

The actor concluded as he said, "I hope and pray that things get back to normal very soon in China. My thoughts and my prayers are with you in this time of crisis. Sending you all my love, take care, be safe, be healthy.”

The novel coronavirus was first detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China and has now spread across 25 countries since December 2019.

Meanwhile, Aamir is currently working on his upcoming next Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to release on Christmas 2020 and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

