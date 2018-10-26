English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan: I Won’t Be Able to Dance Like Katrina Even if I Rehearsed for 10 Years
In Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif will be sharing screen space for the second time after Dhoom 3.
First look of Katrina Kaif's character Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan.
Superstar Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for Thugs Of Hindostan’s release, says he loves the lyrics of the film’s latest song Suraiyya, which is picturised on Katrina Kaif.
“I love the lyrics of Suraiyya. They are really very representative of both (characters) Firangi (Aamir) and Suraiyya’s (Katrina) relationship in the film. It is a fun song and there are steps that I would not have been able to do had I been rehearsing for 10 years but somehow, she (Katrina) manages to pull them off!” Aamir said in a statement.
Filmmaker-actor Prabhudheva has choreographed the song combining old Indian dance forms with intricate contemporary moves.
Suraiyya has Aamir, dressed as a British captain, wooing Katrina in front of British officers. According to Katrina, the song has a lot of heart. “Most important for me was that it’s an original song, a new concept. When I saw the choreography, I thought it was fantastic, but I also realised that it was very tough,” she said.
“The song was extremely fast but yet the movement was very fluid so that combination was very very challenging. There is a lot of masti (fun) in the song—it’s dance and comedy at the same time which makes it super interesting,” she added.
Composed by Ajay-Atul, Suraiyya has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.
After Dhoom 3, Katrina will be sharing screen space with Aamir for the second time in Thugs of Hindostan. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, it is set to release on November 8.
