1-min read

Aamir Khan Introduces Himself as Laal Singh Chaddha in First Look Poster, Fans Say 'Superb Paji'

Aamir Khan's forthcoming feature 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump.' The Bollywood remake releases in December 2020.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
Aamir Khan Introduces Himself as Laal Singh Chaddha in First Look Poster, Fans Say 'Superb Paji'
Image: Laal Singh Chaddha first look poster

Laal Singh Chaddha might be one of the riskiest Hollywood films ever attempted to be remade in India. The Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), which is the inspiration behind Laal Singh Chaddha, is known for simple yet terrific storytelling and an official first look poster of Aamir Khan from the Bollywood remake was revealed on Monday.

There were leaked pics from the sets of the Advait Chandan directorial earlier in the week that had Aamir Khan wearing a turban and thick beard and the official first look poster is along the same line. Aamir's look is simple as his eyes shimmer with hope and affection. He seems to be sitting inside a train. The film also features Kareena Kapoor in the lead role opposite Aamir as they both reunite after the mega successful 3 Idiots (2009).

Check out the first look poster of Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha below:

As soon as the first look was shared by Aamir on his Instagram handle, fans of the actor jumped into the comments section with adulatory comments.

Check out some fan reactions to Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha poster below:

aamir 1

Aamir is playing the role of a Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha for which he has undergone a physical change.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by "Secret Superstar" director Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to release during Christmas 2020.

There's speculation that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan may feature in cameo roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

(With inputs from IANS)

