Aamir Khan is Excited About Watching Movie in Theatre Post Covid-19 and We Can Totally Relate

Aamir Khan is going back to the movie hall to watch a film for the first time after the pandemic and is quite excited about it. The Bollywood actor informed followers that he is going to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and is looking forward to the big screen experience after so many months.

"On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long," Aamir tweeted on Tuesday.

The theatres were shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, and reopened last month after a gap of seven months. Films had resorted to streaming platforms for their premiere, which led to speculation whether the audiences would go back to the theatres when they resumed operations.

As theatres reopened for the first time since March, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released on November 15. It remains to be seen if movie-goers slowly return to the theatres, since the pandemic is far from over.

Big budget films like Kabir Khan's '83 and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi are yet to fix a date for their release. Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii released on an OTT platform last month.