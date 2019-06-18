Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Khan is Loving These Two 10-Second Films By Wife Kirao Rao, Watch Here

Aamir Khan took to Instagram and shared two ten-seconds films directed by wife Kiran Rao for Facebook's Thumbstoppers initiative. Watch the films here.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Aamir Khan is Loving These Two 10-Second Films By Wife Kirao Rao, Watch Here
Image of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, courtesy of Instagram
Aamir Khan took to social media on Tuesday and shared a couple of 10-seconds short films made by his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao. Kiran, who has directed Aamir in Dhobi Ghat (2011) and has produced several other critically acclaimed films like Secret Superstar (2017), Peepli Live (2010) among others, has made these thematic films for Facebook Thumbstoppers, an initiative launched in May 2019 to redefine short-form mobile video ads in India. Kiran's two films are on the subject of domestic violence and the importance of gender equality respectively.

The first film emphasises on the need and awareness regarding gender parity. In it, a young boy and a girl are served with milk of varying quantities, the boy given more share than the girl. The boy, after he sees the difference in the glasses, fills his sister's glass with some of his milk.

In the second film, as a bruised woman applies ice pack to her face, her domestic help dials 100 (emergency helpline) and stresses that the hurt lady reports the crime. Both the films are nuanced and make across the point with their simple storytelling techniques and innovative use of the medium.

Sharing the two films on Instagram, Aamir explained that he did not know that making such short films was even possible and thanked Kiran for showing him how storytelling is done despite time constraints. He wrote, "Hey guys, Kiran has made some 10sec films. I didn't know it was even possible to tell a story in 10 seconds! She has shown me how. Check them out (1/2)Love. a. (sic)."

See the two short films here:

