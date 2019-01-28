Aamir Khan is Ready to Launch His Son Junaid in Bollywood but Only on This Condition

Aamir Khan says he is looking for the right story to launch his son Junaid in films but insists that he has to pass the screen test for it.According to the superstar, his 26-year-old son's taste in films is quite similar to his but he will have to prove himself worthy of a role before he is signed for a project. "We are looking for Junaid. I've seen his work and I'm quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story... I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he'll be in the film. If not, he won't be," Aamir said in a group interview.The 53-year-old actor said Junaid has trained in acting and has been taking part in plays. "He has trained as an actor. He did two years of training and theatre in American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and then he did plays for one year there. He has been in theatre for three years now."Aamir wants Junaid to play strong characters instead of limiting himself to being a hero. "I would like to see him as a lead actor who plays characters, because I've always believed in that. You should always be playing characters and not hero. There's a difference."I've always felt happy that whenever my films come out, people call me by my characters’ name. That tells me my work has really hit home," he added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.