Aamir Khan Jets Off With Family For a Vacation, See Pics

Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao, were spotted at Mumbai airport. The duo walked hand-in-hand and was accompanied by their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir was carrying his standard neck pillow and Kiran, turned heads with her new avatar and fresh hairdo. The family of three was clicked by the paparazzi as they made a way through the airport.

Aamir’s daughter, Ira was also spotted carrying her luggage trolley. Imran Khan, Aamir’s nephew, also made a rare appearance. Imran was also seen at the airport with his daughter, Imara Malik Khan who was sitting on the luggage trolley.

Aamir and Kiran will complete 15 years of marriage this year. The duo is reportedly heading to an undisclosed location to ring in their 15th wedding anniversary celebrations. The couple got married on December 28, 2005.

Imran has been grabbing headlines for a while for his alleged separation from wife Avantika Malik. It was recently announced by the actor’s friend Akshay Oberoi that Imran will quit acting. No official statement from any member of the family or spokesperson has clarified anything on Imran and Avantika’s rumoured split. The couple were college sweethearts and got married in 2011 after years of courtship. Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. His last body of work was a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India which marked his directorial debut.

Aamir’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha will release next year on Christmas. The film was scheduled for release in 2020 but owing to the coronavirus pandemic induced delays, the date was pushed. The Hindi remake of Forrest Gump is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor. Aamir also announced a film based on the life of the founder of the T-series music label, Gulshan Kumar titled Mogul. Aamir will act in the biographical film and also produce it.