Aamir Khan Joins RRR Team for a Selfie, Performs Natu Natu Hook step

Promotions for SS Rajamouli’s big-budget period drama RRR are in full gear as the film’s release date approaches. Aamir Khan attended a promotional event for the flick in New Delhi on Sunday night. Pictures from the event are already making the rounds on social media.

In one of the viral photos, the Taare Zameen Par actor is seen taking a selfie withR the RRR team, which includes Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Others are seen smiling and posing for the camera, while Rajamouli is in charge of snapping the selfie.

At the promotional event, the Dangal actor even danced to the film’s blockbuster tune Nattu Nattu. Jr NTR and Ram Charan accompanied him on stage.

The clip of Aamir matching Ram Charan and Jr NTR step-for-step quickly went viral.

As Aamir struggled to crack them, Alia, who was around, encouraged him, saying that it was “very easy" and that she had also learned it. “Mere se nahin hoyega (I can’t do it)," Aamir stated after attempting the steps. “It’s very easy," Alia said from behind. “I also learned it." Aamir then went through the learning with zeal.

Nattu Nattu, released in November of the last year, is among RRR’s most popular songs. Ram Charan and Jr NTR do identical dancing steps on the dance tune, featuring an intense hook step. In Hindi, the song was titled Nacho Nacho.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is based on the fictitious story of young independence warriors Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and will be released in theatres on March 25. Apart from Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Alia, Ajay Devgn also makes cameo appearances in the flick. RRR will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on March 25.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s next film will be Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be released on August 11. The movie is the official Hindi version of Forrest Gump, helmed by Advait Chandan and starring Tom Hanks.

