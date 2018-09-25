Aamir Khan Just released the Poster of Thugs Of Hindostan and Fans are Thrilled

A day after sharing the motion poster of his character Firangi Mallah, Aamir Khan finally dropped the poster of his much-awaited upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.Sharing it on Instagram, Aamir wrote, “To see myself on a poster with Mr.Bachchan is a dream come true for me. I still can’t believe it.”The poster has the stellar cast — Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh — in a boat, all geared up to fight the enemy as the world collapse behind them.Though Amitabh’s Khudabaksh, Katrina’s Suraiyya and Fatima’s Zafira look fierce and battle ready in the poster, Aamir’s Firangi Mallah wears an amused look.Check it out here:The film’s poster follows its logo and five motion posters introducing each character that were released all through last week.Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, it marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.To make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai’s Andheri West.Extensively shot in the picturesque locales of Malta and Rajasthan, Thugs of Hindostan is the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX after Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat.The film also has British actor Lloyd Owen, who is playing the chief antagonist John Clive.It is slated to release on November 8.