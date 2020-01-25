- Municipal Corporations 9/10
Aamir Khan, Kabir Bedi Pay Homage to Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha
Filmmaker Vinay Sinha passed away on Friday, January 24. He was known for his films like Andaz Apna Apna, Chor Police, Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi and Naseeb.
Filmmaker Vinay Sinha passed away on Friday, January 24. He was known for his films like Andaz Apna Apna, Chor Police, Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi and Naseeb.
Filmmaker Vinay Sinha passed away on Friday, January 24. He was known for his films like Andaz Apna Apna, Chor Police, Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi and Naseeb. Actor Aamir Khan, who had worked under Vinay in Andaz Apna Apna, which also starred Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to pay homage.
“Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinay ji, the producer of Andaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote.
Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 24, 2020
Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has also expressed his grief on the demise of the creative soul.
Last year, the film had completed its silver jubilee and Vinay’s daughter Priti Sinha had thanked her father for creating such an iconic film. She wrote, “25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...The Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...Thank you for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...Papa, you rock”.
25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock ❤️@nammsinha @AamodSinha @shreyoby pic.twitter.com/IdC2dViQab— Priti Sinha (@pritisinha333) November 4, 2019
Vinay Kumar Sinha was the vice-president of Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association and had worked with Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan among others.
