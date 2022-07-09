Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the theatres in August, has reportedly got its OTT release date. If reports are to believed, the film will have its digital release in the first or second week of October.

A source informed BollywoodLife.com that the movie is expected to not arrive on OTT platforms before its stipulated time period regardless of the fate of the film at the box office. As per the deal reached between the makers and exhibitors, the digital release of the film is set eight-nine weeks apart from its theatrical release.

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the Academy Award winning 1994 Hollywood classic Forest Gump. The story traces the story of the Forest Gump played by Tom Hanks, through a number of key events in American history. Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan is a heartwarming tale of a physically disabled boy overcoming his impediment and undertaking a life changing cross country marathon.

The cast of the film also includes Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film which was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has quite a few films lined up to start work on. He has recently announced the Bollywood remake of the Spanish drama film Campeones. The sports-comedy-drama was the official Spanish entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 2019 Oscars. Aamir is also said to have met Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra and apparently liked one of his story ideas and asked him to develop it into a script.

Apart from these films, Aamir also has 2 biopics under consideration. There is the Gulshan Kumar biopic called Moghul and another film based on a controversial lawyer.

