Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set to Resume Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot in Mumbai

Aamir Khan has been working to push work on Laal Singh Chaddha after the unprecedented five-month break owing to coronavirus induced lockdown. Aamir picked up work for the stalled film last month when he travelled to Turkey.

According to a report in Mid-day, Aamir is ready to resume the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai from September 7. The actor had given the green light for the unit to begin the set construction work in the city, the report added. Two sets – one at Film City Goregaon and another at Vrundavan Studios in Malad is being set up. Kareena Kapoor will also join Aamir for shooting on the sets of Film City.

"Aamir will move to Vrundavan Studios where a huge set of a military hospital is being constructed. This leg is crucial to the narrative as the unit will shoot the portions where his character Laal Singh Chaddha is seen returning from the war," a source was quoted by Mid-day as saying.

Aamir will also ensure the safety of the crew members and will hire a special team to make certain that all necessary protocols are maintained on sets.

"The cast and crew will undergo COVID test every week. Considering Kareena is pregnant, Aamir Khan has instructed Advait that only a skeletal crew be present on set when she is scheduled to shoot," the report further claimed.

The shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha started in October 2019 and continued until the month of February in 2020. After the last schedule in Himachal Pradesh, the work got abruptly terminated owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of the highly acclaimed American drama Forrest Gump (1994). Tom Hanks played the eponymous character and Robin Wright essayed the role of his love interest.