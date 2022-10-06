Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Streaming on Netflix 2 Months After Theatrical Release

After a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is now ready for an OTT release. The romantic comedy-drama, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ahmad Ibn Umar will stream on Netflix from today (October 6). The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and is a purported remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump. Sadly, the movie had a poor box office performance.

The movie, which had an approximately Rs 180 crore budget, had Aamir’s lowest box office results in almost a decade. Aamir Khan had previously stated that the movie will be available on a streaming service six months after it opened in theatres, however in contrast to his claim, the movie was released in just two months.

Netflix India on Twitter made an official announcement and shared the poster of the film. In the poster, Aamir and Kareena are seen in the main picture, while the background depicts still from the film. The movie is also available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The caption also read, “Keep your popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is now streaming”. Take a look at the post below.

Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!😍🪶 pic.twitter.com/KTcDwiJAfA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 5, 2022

According to initial reports, Laal Singh Chaddha was set to be released on a streaming platform next year. However, due to poor performance, the creators decided to release it earlier. After a 2-month wait, Laal Singh Chaddha signed a deal with Netflix after much back and forth. The film bombed commercially in theatres, grossing only Rs 130 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 180 crore. In India, the film grossed less than Rs 70 crore.

Laal Singh Chaddha received a lot of criticism as well as premiered in the midst of widespread social media boycott trends. The movie also has Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in significant roles in addition to Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, was produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The movie also marked Aamir’s return to the big screen four years after his film, Thugs of Hindostan.

