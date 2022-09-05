Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha's OTT Release Rescheduled, Details Here

The buzz around Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to impress the Indian audience at the box office, continues on social media. Earlier, it was reported that the film would release on a streaming platform six months after its theatrical release. But as per a recent report by India Today, due to the poor performance of the film in cinemas, the markers have decided to release it sooner on Netflix. The publication has stated that the film will reportedly be streaming from October 20 on the OTT platform.

India Today states that the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha signed a deal with Netflix after a lot of back and forth. As per previous reports, Aamir Khan had demanded a nearly Rs 150 crore deal with Netflix for streaming rights, however, after the performance of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office, the deal was negotiated for a cost of nearly Rs 80-90 crore.

A report by Bollywood Hungama states that Aamir has waived his acting fees which are around Rs 100 crore to “absorb all the losses” of the film which faced boycott calls on social media. A close source told the publication, “He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs. 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself.”

Last month, Laal Singh Chaddha joined the list of Bollywood films that failed to impress audiences and critics including, Anek, Liger, Dhaakad, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Raksha Bandhan, among several others.

The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Grump, featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi screenplay was written by Atul Kulkarni and featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead. It also featured Chaitanya Akkineni, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Ahmad Ibn Umar and Hafsa Ashraf in pivotal roles. The film also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and Kamini Kaushal. It was released in cinemas on August 11 and earned over Rs 125 crore worldwide.

