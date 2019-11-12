Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Party with Lal Singh Chaddha Team, See Pics

After Aamir and Kareena's first look from the movie Lal Singh Chaddha went viral recently, they were seen partying with the team.

November 12, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Recently, pictures of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor from their upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha went viral, and now the cast and crew kicked off their shooting by having a party on Monday night. Pictures of the party too have hit the internet.

Aamir Khan’s wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and the team can be seen hurled around a table and posing happily.

View this post on Instagram

Monday Nights 😝🔥 #KareenaKapoor #aamirkhan #kiranrao and team

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

View this post on Instagram

The best team #laalsinghchaddha @_aamirkhan

A post shared by aamir khan🌟 (@_aamir_khan_star) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lead actors of #laalsinghchaddha. #kareenakapoorkhan @_aamirkhan #kareenakapoorkhan #kareenakapoor #bebo #movie #bts A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan (@urstrulykareenakapoor) on

Speaking about his character, Amir had previously said, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

The movie is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and is slated for a release in 2020.

