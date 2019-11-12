Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Party with Lal Singh Chaddha Team, See Pics
After Aamir and Kareena's first look from the movie Lal Singh Chaddha went viral recently, they were seen partying with the team.
After Aamir and Kareena's first look from the movie Lal Singh Chaddha went viral recently, they were seen partying with the team.
Recently, pictures of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor from their upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha went viral, and now the cast and crew kicked off their shooting by having a party on Monday night. Pictures of the party too have hit the internet.
Aamir Khan’s wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and the team can be seen hurled around a table and posing happily.
View this post on Instagram
Monday Nights 😝🔥 #KareenaKapoor #aamirkhan #kiranrao and team
View this post on Instagram
#AamirKhan #KareenaKapoor with her team for #laalsinghchaddha kick off party in Chandigarh tonight #Instalove #ManavManglani @poonamdamania @makeupbypompy A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on
The best team #laalsinghchaddha @_aamirkhan
View this post on Instagram
Lead actors of #laalsinghchaddha. #kareenakapoorkhan @_aamirkhan #kareenakapoorkhan #kareenakapoor #bebo #movie #bts A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan (@urstrulykareenakapoor) on
Speaking about his character, Amir had previously said, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”
The movie is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and is slated for a release in 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Regime Shows How She Gets Ready for a Guilt-Free Vacation
- WhatsApp Gets One Step Closer to The Dark Mode; New Beta Gets Dark Wallpaper
- World's Most Pierced Man with a Record of 450 Piercings Shows off His 'Devil Horns’
- Pet Dog in Odisha Fights Cobra Before Killing it, Saves Family of Six
- Instagram Stalking App Like Patrol Thrown Out by Apple; You Can All Relax Now