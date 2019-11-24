Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab
The actors, who have previously worked in films like 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots', were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to film the project.
credits - #LaalSinghChaddha instagram
Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Rupnagar, Punjab.
The actors, who have previously worked in films Talaash and 3 Idiots, were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to film the project.
An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan.
Aamir and Kareena had earlier filmed some portions in Chandigarh before heading to Rupnagar. The film here was shot on the right bank of river Sutlej at Garh Bagha village on Rupnagar-Nurpurbedi road, about 4 km from the main city.
During the shooting of the film, Aamir took some time off to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Bhatta Sahib, which is associated with 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.
Aamir, who was dressed in a off-white shirt, a saffron turban and had a free flowing beard, was honored with a siropa (robe of honor) by the gurudwara authorities, an official said on Saturday.
The actor released the first look of the film on Monday, introducing him as the titular character.
Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani and Siblings Pout as They Celebrate Khushboo's Birthday
- Resideo Air Purifier Review: An Absolutely No Fuss Clean Air Solution For Your Home
- Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Memes Will Light up Your Day
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Salman Khan After He Supports Shehnaz Gill Over Himanshi Khurana
- Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan