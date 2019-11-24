Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab

The actors, who have previously worked in films like 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots', were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to film the project.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab
credits - #LaalSinghChaddha instagram

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Rupnagar, Punjab.

The actors, who have previously worked in films Talaash and 3 Idiots, were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to film the project.

An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan.

Aamir and Kareena had earlier filmed some portions in Chandigarh before heading to Rupnagar. The film here was shot on the right bank of river Sutlej at Garh Bagha village on Rupnagar-Nurpurbedi road, about 4 km from the main city.

During the shooting of the film, Aamir took some time off to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Bhatta Sahib, which is associated with 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

Aamir, who was dressed in a off-white shirt, a saffron turban and had a free flowing beard, was honored with a siropa (robe of honor) by the gurudwara authorities, an official said on Saturday.

The actor released the first look of the film on Monday, introducing him as the titular character.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

