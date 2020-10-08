Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Shoot Laal Singh Chaddha at This Location in New Delhi

Actor Aamir Khan will be shooting scenes from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha at the Delhi Airport’s Centaur Hotel.

The shooting will take place at their bar — SomBar and the perfectionist actor will be seen breaking the gate of the bar, as per the reports.

This movie, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a remake of popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir and Kareena have previously worked together in 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a hotel official said that all the requirements for the interior decoration are being managed by the team of the actor. The scene will include breaking the bar’s gate. The official also informed that apart from that scene, Kareena will also be present at the hotel to shoot various scenes with Aamir.

Centaur hotels are a unit of the Hotel Corporation of India, which is a public limited subsidiary company of Air India Limited.

The hotel has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but it will be functional again for the shooting of the film, however it will not be open to public access.

The official also said that Air India is planning to revamp the hotel sometime in the future. The hotel was given a second life in December 2019 after the Central government allowed the property to operate till March 31, 2032.

A film by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatre screens on Christmas 2021, after getting delayed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Directed by Secret Superstar famed Advait Chandan, the shooting of this film also took place in Turkey. In August 2020, it was decided that some scenes will be shot in Turkey because of the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Currently, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India is over 68 lakhs and the pandemic has taken the 1,05,554 lives in the country.