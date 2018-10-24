Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif are trying to Con Everyone in Thugs of Hindostan Song Suraiyya

The makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have released the teaser of a new song titled Suraiyya and it appears like the introduction song of Katrina Kaif in the film. It also has Aamir Khan in the get-up of a British soldier. The first trailer of the song presented Aamir as a con-man, and thus this song could be a set up for one of his escapades in the film.Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghosal, the song has a peppy tune to it and is inspired from the foot-tapping party numbers of the ‘60s. The use of clapping has given it a distinct feel and it has the potential to become the audience’s favourite dance number this festive season.Composed by Ajay-Atul, the complete version of the song can only be seen in the cinema halls.Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh pivotal roles.Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is set to hit the theatres on November 8.