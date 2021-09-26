Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Clicked Together with Son Azad Rao Khan Post Lunch; See Pics

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were clicked together with their son Azad Rao Khan on Sunday. The family was spotted outside an eatery in Mumbai. Aamir sported a dark blue t-shirt with denim pants, while Kiran wore a checked blouse with black trousers. Azad can be seen in a white t-shirt and grey shorts.

Aamir and Kiran had sent shock waves in Bollywood earlier this year in July, as the couple announced their separation. After spending 15 years together, the couple called it quits to their marriage, but had maintained that they will continue to work together and co-parent son, Azad. Post the divorce, the two were seen together in Srinagar as they had to shoot a schedule for the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. And their close bond continues to surprise everyone.

Aamir and Kiran had met on the sets of the film Lagaan. After dating for a while, they got married in 2005. Later in 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, Azad.

On the work front, Aamir is about to complete shooting for his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha which co-stars Kareena Kapoor. During their Ladakh schedule, several videos of Aamir and Kiran dancing together had also surfaced online.

