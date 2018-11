Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Dress as Obelix and Getafix for Son Azad Rao's Costume Party

He may be Bollywood's biggest star, adored all over the world, but Aamir Khan is a family man first. The actor never forgets to make time for his wife, producer Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan.The actor, who has time and again given us major family goals by sharing adorable pictures of his son and wife from their holiday trips, has posted some really cute pictures from Azad's Asterix-themed party on Instagram.In the pictures, Aamir, Kiran and Azad can be seen dressed up as the characters of the famous French comics Asterix. While Aamir is dressed as Obelix, Kiran is donning Getafix's avatar. Azad made looked super cute as Asterix."Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid!" Aamir captioned one of the pictures.Take a look:Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir's latest outing Thugs of Hindostan is currently running in the theatres. The film, which released during the Diwali weekend, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.Follow @news18movies for more