Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Hold First Press Conference for Laal Singh Chaddha After Divorce

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, filmmaker, and producer Kiran Rao came together to hold a press conference in Kargil. During their interaction with the media, they shed light on their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Several clips from the press conference were shared on social media platforms via flan clubs.

Aamir and Kiran shared that their experience of film shooting in Kargil has been “memorable” and they thanked the authorities and locals for their unmatchable support. Aamir informed that they wanted to shoot there last year, however, the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown.

In the press meet, Aamir revealed that in the narrative of Laal Singh Chaddha, they have featured a sequence of the Kargil War of 1999. He said, “Kargil jo humari war hui thi, uske upar based hain. Ek incident hai. Toh zahir hai, hum Kargil aayenge. Kyunki jo Kargil ki war hai wo yahi hui thi toh hum chahenge jitna accurate rahe hum (An incident based on the Kargil War is in the film, therefore we wanted to shoot in Kargil so that we can be as accurate as possible.)”

In the video, Aamir and Kiran assured fans that the two are happy together. They said that their relationship has definitely changed but they are with each other. “So please don’t think otherwise,” they added.

The movie Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir in the titular role, while Kiran is one of the producers. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Recently, several pictures and clips of the former couple from multiple shoot locations have been going viral. The pictures were hyped because it was the first time, the two appeared after they announced their separation.

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao ended their 15-years of marriage and shared the news with fans and loved ones through a joint statement. They further decided to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. “Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” the joint statement read.

