Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Take a Bhel Puri and Sugarcane Juice Break at a Zhawadarjun Dhaba, See Pics

At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there.#MeJalmitra @paanifoundation pic.twitter.com/eaOy1DqKnn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 1, 2019

Aamir Khan, who is currently working extensively towards improving the water situation in Maharashtra through his NGO Paani Foundation, took to social media on Wednesday to share photos of him and his wife Kiran Rao taking a quick snack break amid work.In the three images that he shared, Aamir can be seen eating ‘bhel puri’ off a newspaper and drinking sugarcane juice with Kiran at a local ‘dhaba’ in Zhawadarjun, a village in Maharashtra. The two then also posed with the eatery’s staff and other fans. Both of them were casually dressed—Aamir in a black t-shirt and denims, and Kiran in a green-and-white chequered kurta.“At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there. #mejalmitra @paanifoundation,” Aamir captioned the images.Notably, Aamir and Kiran have lately been featuring on Toofan Aalaya, a weekly Marathi TV show that discusses the water situation in Maharashtra and also features a mix of Marathi film stars and other people telling inspiring stories. Madhuri Dixit was the latest celebrity to have appeared on the show.Meanwhile, on the professional front, the superstar was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s big-budget multi-starrer Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, it tanked at the box office.The 54-year-old actor will next star in Lal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster Forest Gump. The film—which Aamir announced on his birthday this year—will be directed by Advait Chandan, who previously helmed Secret Superstar.