Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Take a Bhel Puri and Sugarcane Juice Break at a Zhawadarjun Dhaba, See Pics

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao together run an NGO called Paani Foundation, which works towards drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Take a Bhel Puri and Sugarcane Juice Break at a Zhawadarjun Dhaba, See Pics
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao at a Dhaba in Zhawadarjun, Maharashtra. (Image: Instagram/Aamir Khan)
Loading...
Aamir Khan, who is currently working extensively towards improving the water situation in Maharashtra through his NGO Paani Foundation, took to social media on Wednesday to share photos of him and his wife Kiran Rao taking a quick snack break amid work.

In the three images that he shared, Aamir can be seen eating ‘bhel puri’ off a newspaper and drinking sugarcane juice with Kiran at a local ‘dhaba’ in Zhawadarjun, a village in Maharashtra. The two then also posed with the eatery’s staff and other fans. Both of them were casually dressed—Aamir in a black t-shirt and denims, and Kiran in a green-and-white chequered kurta.

“At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there. #mejalmitra @paanifoundation,” Aamir captioned the images.




Notably, Aamir and Kiran have lately been featuring on Toofan Aalaya, a weekly Marathi TV show that discusses the water situation in Maharashtra and also features a mix of Marathi film stars and other people telling inspiring stories. Madhuri Dixit was the latest celebrity to have appeared on the show.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the superstar was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s big-budget multi-starrer Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, it tanked at the box office.

The 54-year-old actor will next star in Lal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster Forest Gump. The film—which Aamir announced on his birthday this year—will be directed by Advait Chandan, who previously helmed Secret Superstar.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram