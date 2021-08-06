Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's Families Have Accompanied Them to Kashmir; Actors Says They Are Staying Together

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s seperation announcement last month, after 16 years of being together broke many fan’s hearts. However, separation doesn’t mean the friendship and professional relationship that they share has ended. Khan along with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha recently launched the Jammu & Kashmir’s Film Policy-2021. Accompanying him to the Valley was Rao.

Khan revealed that his family along with Kiran’s family are staying together in Jammu and Kashmir under the same roof.

He said, “Jitni khoobsurt jagah Kashmir hai utne hi khoobsurat yahan ke log. Aur jab se hum aayen hai yahan par, humara poora parivar yahan par hai. Humari ammi, behene aayi hai. Kiran ke parents aayen hai. Itni mohabbat aur itna pyaar hume yahan mil raha hai. Dil kaega ki baar baar hum yahan aayen. (The people of this place are as beautiful as the place itself. My entire family has accompanied me on this journey. My mother and sister has come along. Kiran’s parents have come. We have gotten so much love from this place. I feel like revisiting this place again)"

Aamir Khan was shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here