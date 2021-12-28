Aamir Khan Kisses Daughter Ira Khan in This Adorable Christmas Click; See Pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan’s Christmas celebration was all about family and love. On Monday, Ira shared an inside glimpse into her intimate celebrations with her father, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Aamir can be seen kissing Ira. The photos have sure left the actor’s fans in awe. Nupur’s cousin Zayn Marie also dropped a comment on Ira’s post. “Love you, baby!!! Happy Holidays to all of you! Can’t wait to see the baaaagg," she wrote.

Ira also celebrated the special occasion with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The couple looked very much in love as they smiled and shared a kiss on Christmas. In the caption of the loved-up images, Ira wrote, “Merry Christmas. Part 1,” adding that there are bloopers on her Instagram Stories.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has been quite vocal about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer.

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea in 2019. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was earlier aiming for a Christmas 2021 release. However, the team announced that the Advait Chauhan directorial will head to theaters on April 14, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

