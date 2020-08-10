Aamir Khan Lands in Turkey to Conclude Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot, See Pics

The shooting schedule of various projects in the entertainment industry, hit due the Covid-19 lockdown, are now picking pace. Not just within the borders, crew members have started travelling abroad also to finish pending work.

Recently, Akshay Kumar flew to the UK with the team of Bell Bottom for a 45-day shoot. Now, Aamir Khan has reached Turkey to resume shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Few pictures of Aamir at an airport in Turkey have been circulating across social media platforms. In the images, Aamir is seen posing with the staff at the airport.

The filming of the highly anticipated movie began in October in 2019 and was on till February 2020. Like most other movies, the shooting of the Aamir Khan-starrer was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, was supposed to hit the theatres in Christmas 2020. But now it has been postponed by a year and will be released during Christmas 2021. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the change in Laal Singh Chaddha’s release dates.

The movie is a Bollywood adaption of the Robert Zemeckis movie Forrest Gump. Actor Tom Hanks played the eponymous role and went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Aamir’s co-stars in Laal Singh Chaddha will include Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film is being jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.