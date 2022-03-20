Aamir Khan Learns 'Naatu Naatu' Steps from Jr NTR and Ram Charan at RRR Promotions in Delhi

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen shaking a leg with stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan during an event in Delhi for their upcoming film ‘RRR’. The cast of RRR including Alia Bhatt, and director SS. Rajamouli were in the national capital to promote the film. Aamir joined the stars during the fan event.

Aamir was seen asking the the two actors on how they did the hook step from the song, which the PK admitted he could not perform. He said, “They are very fast." Alia then chimed in, saying that it’s an easy step and even she has tried it.

Aamir and Alia joined Ram Charan and NTR Jr as the four of them tried to pull of the step on stage. Alia seemed comfortable doing it even in a saree. Aamir then called fans on stage to perform the hook step for Rajamouli, NTR Jr, Alia and Ram Charan.

With RRR’s release just around the corner, the makers of the magnum opus have planned a multi-city tour for promotions of the highly-anticipated movie across the country. From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.

RRR includes a star-studded lineup, including Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The period action drama film is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR will release on March 25 in multiple languages.

