Aamir Khan Looks Like a Hobo in Leaked Pics from Laal Singh Chaddha Sets
Aamir Khan seems to have undergone massive transformation yet again for his forthcoming feature 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
Aamir Khan shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Rupnagar, Punjab. An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan.
Aamir had sported a turban while shooting in Punjab. Aamir and Kareena had earlier filmed some portions in Chandigarh before heading to Rupnagar. The film here was shot on the right bank of river Sutlej at Garh Bagha village on Rupnagar-Nurpurbedi road, about 4 km from the main city.
Now, in new leaked pics from the sets of the film, Aamir seems to have undergone massive transformation yet again. He looks dirty and unwashed and sports long, unkempt hair. Naturally, Aamir's look is now going viral on social media, with fans even hailing the actor for his perfectionist stance towards the film.
See pics of Aamir from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha below:
Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis' multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.
The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.
Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Laal Singh Chaddha.
Directed by Advait of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.
(With inputs from agencies)
