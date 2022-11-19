Aamir Khan Looks Unrecognisable As He Grooves To Papa Kehte Hain At Ira Khan Engagement

Netizens think that Aamir Khan has the power to time travel, let’s tell you why! The Ghajini actor was seen in an unrecognisable avatar with grey beard and hair as he celebrated his daughter’s engagement with a dance that will get you nostalgic. In a video that is now going viral on social media Aamir is looking like an aged man dressed in a white pathani kurta.

In a clip posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Aamir is seen dancing to the famous number Papa Kehte Hain from his blockbuster film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The clip starts with a gorgeous Ira who is seen dressed in a stunning red gown, as she watches her dad presenting the dance performance. The Dhoom 3 actor is seen dancing with his dad, and his expressions are too cute to miss.

Check out the video below:

Soon after the video was posted, shocked social media users took to comments section saying that Aamir has the power to time travel as the switched his look in just three days. The actor was spotted at an event earlier with his normal look. Some even said he looks like he is 80 years old. “Is he amir khan? Looks like 80yr old," commented one fan. Another wrote, “OMG! Aamir khan looks unrecognisable 😮." A third social media user wrote, “That’s sweet 😌."

Some fans were delighted to watch him dance. “Love to see Amir dance as we rarely see this 😍❤️," another fan wrote, “Love and memories ❤️."

Speaking of Aamir’s daughter Ira, she has been dating Nupur Shikhare for several years. Last month, Nupur went down on his knees and popped the question to Ira at a cycling event. On Friday, the couple got formally engaged at a party attended by several guests from B-Town. The ceremony was attended by Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, nephew Imran Khan, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and director Ashutosh Gowarikar along with friends and family.

Last month, Ira was at Nupur’s cycling event when he proposed to his lady love in front of everyone. Ira shared the video of the romantic proposal on social media, where she can be seen standing along with other people when Nupur kisses her and proposes to her by kneeling on his knees.

Ira and Nupur made their relationship official in February 2021. Aamir Khan’s daughter took to Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day, as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration, and announced that they were dating. Ever since, they have not shied away from showing off their love on social media.

