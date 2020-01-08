Aamir Khan Looks Unrecognisable in Long Beard and Himachali Outfit on Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot
Aamir Khan was spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal where he obliged fans with selfies on the sets of the film.
Image: Instagram
Aamir Khan always ensures his fans have something to look forward to whenever a new movie is announced. Recently, the actor was spotted shooting a sequence from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh.
While filming, the 3 Idiots actor took some time out to click photographs with his little fans. In the pictures, Aamir is seen wearing a traditional local outfit and a long beard, which makes him unrecognizable.
The pictures were shared by Filmfare on their Instagram account.
Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "Here comes the blockbuster." Another fan expressed love, writing, "I can't wait for #laalsinghchaddha" with a heart emoji.
Aamir had shared a poster of the film in November last year. In the still, the actor was donning a check shirt and grey trousers with a pink turban. "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha," he captioned the picture.
The upcoming comedy-drama is an adaptation of the 1994 popular Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the project.
