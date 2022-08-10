Aamir Khan Loses His Sleep Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha’s Release

Superstar Aamir Khan has established himself in Bollywood through his excellent acting and versatility. The 57-year-old actor is known for doing content-driven films and for challenging the status quo through his films. Currently Aamir is looking forward to the release of his film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir has delivered many blockbusters in his glittering career. However, Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood still gets nervous ahead of the release of his new film.

During a recent media interaction, the Dangal actor revealed that he had not slept for the past 48 hours as he was tense ahead of the release of his upcoming film.

“I am very nervous right now. It’s been 48 hours and I have not slept. I am not joking, I am not able to sleep. My brain is in overdrive, so I read books or play chess online. I will be able to sleep only after August 11,” Aamir was quoted as saying.

Aamir added, “l finally sleep only after August 11. I think Advait Chandan, and I will then sleep peacefully and when we wake up, the audience will tell us whether they liked the film or not. We will wake up and discover.”

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to do well at the box office on a pan-India level as it is being released in Telugu and Tamil languages as well, apart from Hindi. The Telugu version of the film is being distributed by Megastar Chiranjeevi. Udhayanidhi Stalin is distributing the Tamil version of Laal Singh Chaddha under his banner of Red Giant movies.

Trade analysts are predicting that Laal Singh Chaddha will wreak havoc at the box office. The film boasts an engrossing premise as it is an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha features a stellar star cast which includes Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film will also mark Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.

