Aamir Khan Meets Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Discusses Film Policy

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao in Srinagar on Saturday and discussed the new film policy of the state which will be rolled out soon. Sharing a picture on social media from the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, Sinha said, “Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly."

He said their discussion also focused on reviving Jammu and Kashmir’s “glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination."

Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination. pic.twitter.com/k5qbekKKQ9— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 31, 2021

Aamir and Kiran are currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently Naga Chaitanya joined the cast in Ladakh for his portions in the film. It marks the Telugu actor’s foray in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Recently, Aamir’s production house and the unit of Laal Singh Chaddha were accused of littering in Wakha region of Ladakh during shoot. However, they denied claims of littering Ladakh during an outdoor location shoot in the region.

A statement issued by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) on its verified Instagram account read, “To whomsoever it may concern: AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces."

The movie is set for release in 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here