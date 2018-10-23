English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan Meets Official of Chinese Film Regulator, Discuss India-China Cooperation in Film-making
Aamir Khan is immensely popular in China for his movies like 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstars' and 'Three Idiots', among others.
Aamir Khan will next be seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan.
Beijing: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan met a top official from China's film regulator here last week and discussed cooperation between India and China in making films.
The actor is immensely popular in China for his movies like "Dangal", "Secret Superstars" and "Three Idiots", among others.
The Information Office of China's State Council announced Aamir Khan's meeting with Wang Xiaohui, Executive Vice Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director General of the State Film Administration on Tuesday.
The meeting was held on Friday.
Wang discussed the development of Chinese films and said he hoped that China and India could strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation, share excellent films, carry out in-depth cooperation in making films and encourage filmmakers of both sides to produce more quality films.
The actor said that he would like to share his filmmaking experiences with industry colleagues from China, seek inspiration and create more excellent works.
