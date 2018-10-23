GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Aamir Khan Meets Official of Chinese Film Regulator, Discuss India-China Cooperation in Film-making

Aamir Khan is immensely popular in China for his movies like 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstars' and 'Three Idiots', among others.

IANS

Updated:October 23, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan Meets Official of Chinese Film Regulator, Discuss India-China Cooperation in Film-making
Aamir Khan will next be seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan.
Loading...
Beijing: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan met a top official from China's film regulator here last week and discussed cooperation between India and China in making films.

The actor is immensely popular in China for his movies like "Dangal", "Secret Superstars" and "Three Idiots", among others.

The Information Office of China's State Council announced Aamir Khan's meeting with Wang Xiaohui, Executive Vice Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director General of the State Film Administration on Tuesday.

The meeting was held on Friday.

Wang discussed the development of Chinese films and said he hoped that China and India could strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation, share excellent films, carry out in-depth cooperation in making films and encourage filmmakers of both sides to produce more quality films.

The actor said that he would like to share his filmmaking experiences with industry colleagues from China, seek inspiration and create more excellent works.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...