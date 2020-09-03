Aamir Khan Mourns Demise of Marathi Teacher Suhas Limaye: I'm Deeply Saddened

Aamir Khan took to Twitter to mourn the demise of his Marathi teacher Suhas Limaye. The actor talked about the four years he spent with Limaye as his teacher and expressed his gratitude about everything he learnt.

Aamir wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you. You will be surely missed, Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

On the work front, Aamir is currently shooting in Turkey for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

The film was scheduled to release on December 25, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed for an entire year and will release on Christmas 2021 now.