Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha Journey: Had to Deal With Corona and Kareena

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s uocoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas this year, however, the team faced a lot of difficulties in finishing the film. In a YouTube video shared by Aamir’s fan, the actor was seen joking about dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. In the video, Aamir said that the lives of the people involved in the project has become like the opening scene of the Hollywood film. He said that Forrest Gump starts with a feather floating around in the wind. He said, “Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film."

Pulling co-star Kareena Kapoor’s leg, he added, “While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.”

Aamir also added that if all goes well, they will release the film on Christmas. Meanwhile, Forrest Gump starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. It won the Best Picture Academy Award in 1994.

