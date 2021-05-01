Aamir Khan on 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar: She Will Remain an Inspiration Forever

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, also nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’, passed away on Friday after suffering from Covid-19. She had tested positive for the virus on April 26 and was admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing. Several Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who starred in a biographical film on Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, took to social media to pay condolences.

Actor Aamir Khan’s production company, too, issued a statement on his behalf to pay tribute to the sharpshooter. The note read, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of our beloved Shooter Daadi, Chandro Tomar. Our heartfelt condolences to everyone in her family. Daadi lit up the Satyamev Jayate stage with her wisdom, humour and amazing life journey. She chose to rewire at the age most choose to retire. She will remain an inspiration forever, an in our hearts forever."

Chandro and Prakashi had appeared as guests on Aamir Khan’s talk show Satyamev Jayate, in 2012, when the first season of the show had aired on Star Plus.

Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar (Revolver Dadi) had picked up guns at the ripe age of 60 and encouraged other women in the country by showcasing their sharpshooting skills. Chandro Tomar went on to win more than 30 national championships since she learnt shooting in 1999 when she was already in her 60s. Prakashi, on the other hand, has more than 25 national and international championships in her bag.

In the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh by Tushar Hiranandani, Bhumi had essayed the role of Chandro while Taapsee played her sister Prakashi.

