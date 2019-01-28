English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan on Thugs of Hindostan Failure: Good That People Got An Opportunity to Take Out Their Anger
Aamir Khan says he hasn't delivered a flop film in a long time, so it's good that Thugs of Hindostan gave people an opportunity to take out their anger!
A still from the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan (YouTube).
Superstar Aamir Khan says the audience has the full right to be harsh towards a film and feels they got a chance to take out their frustration when Thugs of Hindostan failed.
Released during Diwali last year, Thugs of Hindostan featured an ensemble including Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Touted as one of the biggest event films, the movie met with extreme criticism and crashed upon it's release.
Aamir said he doesn't need to "forgive" director Vijay Krishna Acharya as they all set out to make a good film. "Every director that I work with, they are good and their intentions are good. We all aim to make a good film, but sometimes that doesn't happen. Filmmaking is difficult. I'm a team player. If my director has gone wrong, I've gone wrong with him," Aamir said.
"I don't mind failing with my director on his or her instincts. I don't have a problem. I believe in the director and if he has gone wrong, I have too. We will learn from our mistakes," he added.
The actor said he took responsibility for the failure as the audience came in to watch the film for him. "The audience came to watch the film because of my name. So it was my responsibility. To that audience I feel personally and fully responsible."
While the film was bashed from all quarters, there was a section which felt the criticism was unfair. Aamir said he's aware there are people who liked the film but wouldn't want to be judgemental towards those who didn't.
"I've met a lot of people who told me they liked the film. But I don't judge these things. I think the audience has full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in their criticism, that's their right. If there was a certain amount of harshness, so be it," he said.
"Also, I didn't deliver a flop film since a long time! So people got an opportunity to take out their anger, which is good too. It's been years since I have had a failure," he quipped.
The actor was in conversation with the media to promote his upcoming production, Rubaru Roshni. Directed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, the film chronicles three real life story of grief and forgiveness.
