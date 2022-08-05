Aamir Khan Opts for Blockbuster Pricing in India for Laal Singh Chaddha: Report

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Advait Chandan who has previously worked with Khan on Taare Zameen Par as an assistant production manager, this movie would mark the actor’s comeback after a long sabbatical. It would depict several decades in the life of a slow-witted and kindhearted man who witnesses and unwittingly influence several defining historical events in 20th Century India. Though the movie is slated to release on August 11, it is being speculated that the team of Laal Singh Chadha has opted for Blockbuster pricing for the Forrest Gump adaptation.

According to a source of entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, “Aamir Khan and team feel that Laal Singh Chaddha caters to an elite section of the audience, who wouldn’t mind splurging a little more. They have held on to the film for a theatrical release for a long time due to the pandemic and the only way to recover the added interest burden is by getting added revenue from theaters. The OTT premiere has also been delayed keeping the theatrical experience in mind.”

The source further added, “He strongly believes in the content of the film and believes that the word of mouth will translate into great footfalls in the week full of holidays. It’s a festive period when people step out to watch films. And all festive releases have spiked prices, and Aamir’s competitor, Raksha Bandhan too will be having blockbuster pricing at most national chains. They are also trying to match the pricing on Laal Singh Chaddha across the North and Eastern India market.”

However, the film has found itself embroiled in trouble. Trolls and naysayers have launched a boycott campaign against Atul Kulkarni’s adaptation across social media platforms over a statement made by Khan a few years ago. The netizens are also upset with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement on nepotism. Those who are boycotting the film have been consistently trending the #boycottlaalsinghchaddha hashtag on Twitter. Amid the relentless backlash, several celebs like Milind Soman and Rahul Dholakia have come forward to show their solidarity with the cast and crew.

