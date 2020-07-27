Aamir Khan Planning to Finish Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot in Turkey And Georgia?

The Coronavirus pandemic has halted the production of many heavy budget films, including Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. According to recent reports, the makers are considering finishing the shoot in Georgia and Turkey.

A source quoted by Times of India said, "Advait Chandan (director) and Aamir waited it out for quite some time, but it's more than four months now since Coronavirus invaded and the number of cases is still spiking. How long can you go on waiting for a big canvas film like Laal Singh Chaddha? So, they have planned for Georgia and Turkey."

According to the publication, 30 to 35% of the film is left to be shot. "It now remains to be seen when the final wrap up will be possible. The movie is working out very well and keeping the flow in mind, it is imperative that the balance part is rolled out ASAP," the source added.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead role opposite Aamir. The film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Best Picture Oscar-winner Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film was scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, but will now be pushed back due to the pandemic.