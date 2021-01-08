Aamir Khan Plays Cricket with Children in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan seems to be reminiscing his childhood days. The actor was spotted playing cricket with some kids as he stepped out in Mumbai on Thursday.

Aamir recently visited the Gir National Park to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan have also accompanied them on the trip.

Aamir has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Tom Hank-starrer Forrest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan. The project also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir and Kareena have earlier shared the screen space in films like 3 idiots and Talash. Mona Singh is also part of the film and will be seen playing a pivotal role.

As the film is expected to release by the end of this year, Aamir earlier took to the photo and video sharing platform and shared a snap from the film where Bebo can be seen hugging him. The actor also put a witty caption which reads, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a.”

According to a report, the film will also have Salman Khan in a cameo role where he can be seen reprising his character of 'Prem' from his film Maine Pyaar Kiya.