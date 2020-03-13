Aamir Khan Poses with Gippy Grewal’s Son on Laal Singh Chaddha's Set, Steals Millions of Hearts

Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan is currently prepping up for his next release Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, Aamir will be seen sporting a turban-clad look and long beard and is currently in Northern India for a shooting schedule.

On Thursday, singer and actor Gippy Grewal posted several pictures of the 3 Idiots actor along with his toddler Gurbaaz Singh Grewal. Aamir can be seen holding the baby boy in his arms as the kid smiles for the pictures.

In the pics, the Dhoom 3 star is dressed in a blue and beige coloured striped collared T-shirt, posing amidst the background of mustard fields of Amritsar.

Aamir will be joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead actress in the movie. Laal Singh Chaddha is adapted in Hindi from the American movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Talking of Kareena, the actress was last seen in Good Newwz, along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Her latest release is Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and others in key roles.

She will also feature in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht. The multi-starrer will also see an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

