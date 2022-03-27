Aamir Khan Poses with Mohanlal for A New Picture- Is A New Film On Cards?

This has been a good time for the Indian film industry in general. For the last few years, we have seen a growth of regional films, especially the South industries and how the pan India audience has been accepting the films with open arms. It has also prompted actors to blur the barrier of language and come together in films. Be it cameos or full-fledged roles, more Hindi film industry actors are eager to do films, and collaborate with filmmakers and actors from regional industries. And given this trend, fans have gone ecstatic after seeing a picture of Hindi superstar Aamir Khan with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Journalist Suresh Kondi shared a picture on his social media where Aamir Khan and Mohanlal can be seen sharing the frame. While Mohanlal is playing with the color blue, matching his vibrant sweatshirt with his shoes, Aamir Khan keeps it simple in a checkered shirt. See the picture here:

Advertisement

Well, we hope that they do collaborate for a film sometime soon, because it will be a huge treat for movie goers. Recently, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were seen in cameo roles in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead. Another big collab that the audience is looking forward to is that of Salman Khan with Chiranjeevi is the latter’s upcoming film, Godfather. Godfather happens to be the remake of Mohanlal’s hit film, Lucifer. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be working alongside Prabhas for Nag Ashwin’s next. Prabhas will also share screen with Kriti Sanon for Om Raut’s Adipurush, while Ananya Panday has already shot her Pan India film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Not to mention that the audience is waiting to see Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon’s characters in Yash starrer Kannada film, KGF2. It’s good time for cinema indeed, isn’t it?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.