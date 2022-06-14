Aamir Khan Poses With Son Azad As They Spotted Outside Jewellery Store; Fans Say 'Dad's Carbon Copy'

Aamir Khan is one of the busiest actors in B-town. With shooting and promotions of multiple projects going on, actors get little to no time to spend with their families. However, despite his crazy busy schedule, Aamir ensures to spend quality time with his kids. He has three children, a son Junaid Khan and a daughter Ira Khan with first ex-wife Reena Dutta and a son Azad Rao Khan with second ex-wife Kiran Rao. Aamir is often spotted with his youngest son in the city, and the father-son duo never fails to attract the paps. On Monday evening, the two were clicked in the city, sporting some total casual look, in front of a jewellery shop.

In the video, shared by a paparazzi account, Aamir and Azad are seen stepping out of their car and walking toward a jewellery shop. The duo stopped at the gate to pose for the shutterbugs. Both Aamir and Azad donned casual looks, and the little one indeed gave some adorable kids’ fashion goals. While Aamir wore a black tee with striped dhoti styled pants and a pair kolhapuris, Azad looked smart in his grey tee, shorts, and bright yellow shoes.

While the majority of fans were totally amused by Aamir’s outfit, a couple of them wondered why the actor visited a jewellery store. A section of the internet also pointed out that Azad looks like a carbon copy of Aamir.

Meanwhile, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The trailer of the film has received mixed reviews, with many pointing out that Aamir hasn’t changed his style of acting in the last few releases. Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks, is directed by Advait Chandan.

