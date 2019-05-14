Aamir Khan Posts a Special Birthday Wish For Sunny Leone

View this post on Instagram

@sunnyleone - So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it’s impossible to express in a post!!! You are the greatest , warmest, kindest human I have ever met !!! I have watched you do more for others then yourself over and over in life !!! I have been by your side through every crazy Jouney and road we choose to travel on !!! Happy Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest women on earth !!! I love you forever !!! You are still the sexiest women EVER !!! Xoxo