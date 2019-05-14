English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan Posts a Special Birthday Wish For Sunny Leone
Aamir Khan took to Instagram stories and Twitter to post a heartfelt birthday note for the actress.
Aamir Khan took to Instagram stories and Twitter to post a heartfelt birthday note for the actress.
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turned a year older on Monday. While she decided to spend her special day with her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids Nisha, Asher and Noah, members from the film fraternity took to social media to wish the actress. Aamir Khan was one of them.
Khan took to his Instagram stories and Twitter to post a heartfelt birthday note for the actress. He wrote, "Dear Sunny Leone, wishing you a very happy birthday. Hope you had a great day. Wishing you a great year ahead, and many happy returns of this very special day. Love, A."
Sunny's husband, Daniel Weber also penned a special message for his wife and said the actress is still the "sexiest woman" ever.
Daniel posted a photograph of himself along with his wife Sunny and captioned it as, "Sunny - So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it's impossible to express in a post!!! You are the greatest, warmest, kindest human I have ever met."
"I have watched you do more for others than yourself over and over in life. I have been by your side through every crazy journey and road we choose to travel on. Happy Birthday and Happy Mother's Day to the greatest women on earth. I love you forever. You are still the sexiest woman ever," he added.
On the acting front, Sunny will be seen in the Tamil language historical period drama and war film Veeramadevi directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film marks Sunny's Tamil debut as the eponymous character.
She will also be seen in a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola.
On the acting front, Sunny will be seen in the Tamil language historical period drama and war film Veeramadevi directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film marks Sunny's Tamil debut as the eponymous character.
She will also be seen in a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola.
