Aamir Khan Posts Heartfelt Wish for Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2

Aamir Khan took to Twitter to share a wish for Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2, which is now running in cinemas. Aamir wrote that he has been hearing great things about it and can't wait to watch it soon.

"Rani!!! Hearing great things about Mardaani 2! Can't wait to see it. Congratulations and all the very best! Love," wrote Aamir in a tweet on Saturday.

Rani!!! Hearing great things about Mardaani 2! Can't wait to see it. Congratulations and all the very best! Love a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 14, 2019

On the box-office front, Rani's film saw a decent start at Rs 3.80 crore on Friday. It is facing stiff competition from Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level.

Over the weekend, Mardaani 2 will rely on strong word-of-mouth to maximise its profits over the weekend while Jumanji: The Next Level finds favours among the young audiences.

About Mardaani 2, News18's Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, "Over a crisp 105 minutes, writer-director Gopi Puthran stages an elaborate cat and mouse chase that is both thrilling, and frequently unconvincing."

Mardaani 2 revolves around rape cases committed by juveniles in India. Rani believes an artiste needs to have a "good balance" of films to achieve creative satisfaction and be socially responsible.

"If you get love, respect and adulation from your country, somewhere down the line you become responsible. But again, there is a thin line between being responsible and also satisfying your creative juices," Rani told PTI in an interview.

(With inputs from PTI)

