Aamir Khan Posts Heartfelt Wish for Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2
'Mardaani 2' opened on Friday to a favourable response from both audience and critics. Aamir Khan shared that he cannot wait to watch the film.
Image: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji (R)
Aamir Khan took to Twitter to share a wish for Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2, which is now running in cinemas. Aamir wrote that he has been hearing great things about it and can't wait to watch it soon.
"Rani!!! Hearing great things about Mardaani 2! Can't wait to see it. Congratulations and all the very best! Love," wrote Aamir in a tweet on Saturday.
Rani!!! Hearing great things about Mardaani 2! Can't wait to see it. Congratulations and all the very best! Love a.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 14, 2019
On the box-office front, Rani's film saw a decent start at Rs 3.80 crore on Friday. It is facing stiff competition from Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level.
Read: Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 1: Hollywood Film Leads
Over the weekend, Mardaani 2 will rely on strong word-of-mouth to maximise its profits over the weekend while Jumanji: The Next Level finds favours among the young audiences.
About Mardaani 2, News18's Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, "Over a crisp 105 minutes, writer-director Gopi Puthran stages an elaborate cat and mouse chase that is both thrilling, and frequently unconvincing."
Read: Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji's Film is Thrilling Cat and Mouse Chase
Mardaani 2 revolves around rape cases committed by juveniles in India. Rani believes an artiste needs to have a "good balance" of films to achieve creative satisfaction and be socially responsible.
"If you get love, respect and adulation from your country, somewhere down the line you become responsible. But again, there is a thin line between being responsible and also satisfying your creative juices," Rani told PTI in an interview.
(With inputs from PTI)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone to Feature in Vin Diesel's XXX Franchise Again?
- Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 1: Hollywood Film Leads
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- Neymar Hits FC Barcelona With Fresh Lawsuit to Demand Unpaid Wages