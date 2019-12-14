Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aamir Khan Posts Heartfelt Wish for Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2

'Mardaani 2' opened on Friday to a favourable response from both audience and critics. Aamir Khan shared that he cannot wait to watch the film.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Aamir Khan Posts Heartfelt Wish for Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2
Image: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji (R)

Aamir Khan took to Twitter to share a wish for Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2, which is now running in cinemas. Aamir wrote that he has been hearing great things about it and can't wait to watch it soon.

"Rani!!! Hearing great things about Mardaani 2! Can't wait to see it. Congratulations and all the very best! Love," wrote Aamir in a tweet on Saturday.

On the box-office front, Rani's film saw a decent start at Rs 3.80 crore on Friday. It is facing stiff competition from Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level.

Read: Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 1: Hollywood Film Leads

Over the weekend, Mardaani 2 will rely on strong word-of-mouth to maximise its profits over the weekend while Jumanji: The Next Level finds favours among the young audiences.

About Mardaani 2, News18's Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, "Over a crisp 105 minutes, writer-director Gopi Puthran stages an elaborate cat and mouse chase that is both thrilling, and frequently unconvincing."

Read: Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji's Film is Thrilling Cat and Mouse Chase

Mardaani 2 revolves around rape cases committed by juveniles in India. Rani believes an artiste needs to have a "good balance" of films to achieve creative satisfaction and be socially responsible.

"If you get love, respect and adulation from your country, somewhere down the line you become responsible. But again, there is a thin line between being responsible and also satisfying your creative juices," Rani told PTI in an interview.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram